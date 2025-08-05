TD Asset Management Inc Sells 171,200 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 171,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $945.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.88. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $12.51.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 176.49%. The company had revenue of $49.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6795.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citizens Jmp lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.22.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

