TD Asset Management Inc Sells 310 Shares of Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Westlake were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 17.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,900,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $390,120,000 after buying an additional 586,178 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 732.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 993,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,865,000 after acquiring an additional 873,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 983,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,711,000 after acquiring an additional 58,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Westlake by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 934,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,092,000 after buying an additional 43,544 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Westlake by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 882,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,175,000 after buying an additional 47,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake stock opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.13. Westlake Corp. has a 1 year low of $68.55 and a 1 year high of $153.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.01). Westlake had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Westlake’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 70.47%.

WLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.77.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

