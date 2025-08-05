TD Asset Management Inc Sells 38,600 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.14% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 856.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.90. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $8.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 126.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.39.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

