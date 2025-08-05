The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 154.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial set a $80.00 target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $68.00 target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.31 and a beta of 1.97. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $45.61 and a one year high of $93.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 347.37%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.