Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Thor Industries were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,482,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,951 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $52,497,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,038,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,130,000 after acquiring an additional 283,744 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 606,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,015,000 after acquiring an additional 256,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,518,000 after acquiring an additional 167,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THO has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital set a $77.00 target price on Thor Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Thor Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Thor Industries Trading Up 2.2%

THO opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $118.85. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.45.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.74. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.96%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Thor Industries

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.40 per share, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,560. This represents a 2.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

