Top Infrastructure Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 3rd

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Coinbase Global, Alphabet, Broadcom, and Oracle are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies involved in the development, construction and maintenance of essential physical systems—such as roads, bridges, utilities, airports and telecommunications networks. Because these businesses often operate under long‐term contracts or regulated frameworks, they tend to generate steady cash flows and can offer investors more predictable returns, even in varying economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.72. The stock had a trading volume of 203,669,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,436,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $183.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $63.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $314.69. The stock had a trading volume of 31,265,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,904,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.13. The stock had a trading volume of 34,777,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,669,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.64. 21,405,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,995,794. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.53. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $306.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $9.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.44. 12,500,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,602,974. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.85. Oracle has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $260.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $686.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Read More