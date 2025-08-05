Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Topgolf Callaway Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 34.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Topgolf Callaway Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.26. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

In other news, Director Adebayo O. Ogunlesi acquired 384,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $2,493,056.88. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 768,432 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,439.36. The trade was a 100.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 905,284 shares of company stock worth $5,922,500. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 84,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 460,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 113.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 36.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 443,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 118,642 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MODG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, July 11th. B. Riley began coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

