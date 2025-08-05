Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $814,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $33,211,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,546,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,803,000 after buying an additional 57,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

TSEM stock opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $372.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

