True Vision MN LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

True Vision MN LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $972,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $183.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.58.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.03.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $13,405,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,748,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,181,757,736.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $4,725,108.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,023,939.24. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,141,003. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

