Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Trading Up 4.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65. 96,233 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 816% from the average session volume of 10,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services in Turkey. The company offers current, savings, time and term deposit, e-savings, YUVAM, NET, ELMA, overdraft, and gold accounts; general purpose, auto, mortgage, commercial, and project loans, as well as IBOR reforms and foreign trade financing; investment funds, stocks, derivatives, Garanti BBVA e-trader platform, time barred deposit and investment lists, and derivative instruments; credit and debit cards, bonusflas, and POS and e-commerce products; and insurance and pension products.

