Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,126 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

