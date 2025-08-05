UGI (UGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect UGI to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. UGI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UGI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UGI Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. UGI has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $37.42.

UGI Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of UGI

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 14.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 930,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,781,000 after purchasing an additional 116,372 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 785,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,971,000 after acquiring an additional 115,409 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in UGI by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in UGI by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UGI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

