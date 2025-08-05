Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 3.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Unity Software by 30.8% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 108,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 25,603 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 30,726 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on U shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Unity Software from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Unity Software from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Unity Software from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

Unity Software Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of NYSE U opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 2.32. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.77 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 133,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $2,826,449.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,222,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,972,526.88. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 189,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,560.89. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,110,142 shares of company stock valued at $27,963,282. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Unity Software



Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

