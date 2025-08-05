Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $212,000 in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 138,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nextdoor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,609,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,258 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,733,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,342 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 215,781 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nextdoor by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,967,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Nextdoor by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 3,557,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 660,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIND. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nextdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Shares of KIND opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $650.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 36.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

