Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $278,000 in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,456 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 59.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 762.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 2.7%

MRCY stock opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -47.82, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $54.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $211.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In other news, EVP Steven Ratner sold 3,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $185,648.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,119.90. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 88,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $4,078,793.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,861,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,472,952.51. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,883 shares of company stock worth $4,362,791. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

