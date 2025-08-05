Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $296,000 in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Get Geo Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Geo Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Geo Group in the first quarter worth $58,000. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Geo Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Geo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Geo Group during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Geo Group Stock Performance

GEO opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Geo Group Inc has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $36.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Geo Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $604.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEO. Jones Trading cut their price objective on Geo Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Geo Group in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Geo Group

Geo Group Profile

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Geo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.