Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $221,000 Investment in Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (NYSE:GRC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,205,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 703,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after buying an additional 38,191 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 481,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after buying an additional 37,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.
Gorman-Rupp Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. Gorman-Rupp Company has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21.
Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $179.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.
Gorman-Rupp Company Profile
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
