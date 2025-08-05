Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,792,000 after buying an additional 165,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,307,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NMRK shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $16.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.24 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

