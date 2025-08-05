Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stake Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 23.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.90. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -110.44 and a beta of 2.39. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $96.43.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $634,658.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 311,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,624,391.32. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 4,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $320,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,563.61. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,650 shares of company stock worth $9,665,841. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Upstart to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised Upstart to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Upstart from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.62.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

