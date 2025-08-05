Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Holdings Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 21,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.15.

Valvoline Stock Up 1.0%

Valvoline stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.38 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 106.36% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lori Ann Flees bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $101,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,620.92. The trade was a 6.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.