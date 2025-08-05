VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Stock Price Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $45.05. Approximately 1,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.67.

VanEck Gaming ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $28.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Gaming ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJK. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gaming ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

About VanEck Gaming ETF

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

