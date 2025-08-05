VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Position Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 11,824 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,262,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 116,566.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $67.59 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.69.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

