Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Novem Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,569 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,570,000 after purchasing an additional 103,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 402.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $177.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.67. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $139.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

