Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.
Vaxcyte stock opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.21. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $121.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
