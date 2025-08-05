Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.09% of Vermilion Energy worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 959,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,390 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 284,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 24,079 shares during the period. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Desjardins raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $395.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 466.0%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -237.50%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

