Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bosun Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 81,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 17.8% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VCTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.22.

Victory Capital Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.48.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.38 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

About Victory Capital

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.