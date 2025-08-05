Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Trading 0.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.30. Approximately 99 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile
The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
