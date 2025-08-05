Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Trading 0.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.30. Approximately 99 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Total Return ETF

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBND. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 192,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 107,048 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

