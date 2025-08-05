What is Wedbush’s Forecast for Electronic Arts Q2 Earnings?

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Electronic Arts in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the game software company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $167.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:EA opened at $159.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $222,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,407.36. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total value of $388,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,032,725.08. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,229 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,049. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 22.4% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 149,234 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,284 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.