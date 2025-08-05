Wi-LAN (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Trading Up 3.2% – Here’s Why

Wi-LAN Inc (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Get Wi-LAN alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wi-LAN in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wi-LAN

Wi-LAN Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $112.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Wi-LAN (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. Wi-LAN had a negative return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 9.96%.

About Wi-LAN

(Get Free Report)

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wi-LAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wi-LAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.