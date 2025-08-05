Wi-LAN (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Trading Up 3.2% – Here’s Why

Wi-LAN Inc (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.
Separately, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wi-LAN in a research report on Friday, May 16th.
Wi-LAN (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. Wi-LAN had a negative return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 9.96%.
Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.
