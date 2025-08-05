William Blair Forecasts LPL Financial Q2 Earnings

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for LPL Financial in a research note issued on Friday, August 1st. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.82 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $19.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s FY2027 earnings at $28.40 EPS.

LPLA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup cut LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $406.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.58.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $374.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $378.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.27. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $403.58. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.30. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 47.01% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kerusso Capital Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 966.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 40,182 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 20.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 19.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other LPL Financial news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.63, for a total transaction of $573,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,830.60. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.21%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

