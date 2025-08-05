William Blair Has Positive Outlook of Roku FY2026 Earnings

Get Roku alerts:

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Roku in a research note issued on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $85.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.05. Roku has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.36 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $20,193,105.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000. This trade represents a 99.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,241,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,466.92. This represents a 67.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,873 shares of company stock valued at $28,076,913 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Roku by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Roku by 4,858.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Roku by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

