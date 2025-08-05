William Blair Predicts Weaker Earnings for Coinbase Global

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for Coinbase Global in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 1st. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coinbase Global’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on COIN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $239.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.18.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $318.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.73 and its 200-day moving average is $259.54. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 3.70.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 198,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.87, for a total value of $78,897,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,279.62. This represents a 99.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,233.20. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,183,340 shares of company stock valued at $434,983,956. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.