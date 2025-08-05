Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WK. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Workiva by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Workiva by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,758,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

WK stock opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.74. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $215.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

