Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 342 Shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDC. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter worth about $4,670,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,363 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 65,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Belden from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Belden Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE BDC opened at $119.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. Belden Inc has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $132.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Belden had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $671.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Leah Tate sold 231 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $26,250.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,518.80. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 7,158 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $934,190.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,802.74. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

