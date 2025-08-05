Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,668 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUR. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth about $24,761,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,727,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,529,000 after acquiring an additional 691,269 shares during the period. Antara Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 683.6% during the fourth quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 391,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 341,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 269,928 shares during the period. Finally, Kintayl Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $3,007,000.

Burford Capital Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of BUR stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $15.73.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Burford Capital had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burford Capital news, CIO Jonathan Todd Molot sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $3,066,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 3,406,625 shares in the company, valued at $49,736,725. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Perla sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,511.20. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,489,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Burford Capital to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

