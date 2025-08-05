Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 429 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AAON were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AAON alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in AAON in the first quarter worth approximately $41,180,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AAON by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,069,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,813,000 after buying an additional 493,219 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in AAON in the first quarter worth approximately $36,223,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,449,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in AAON by 107.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 654,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,833,000 after buying an additional 339,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAON. Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

AAON Price Performance

NASDAQ AAON opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $144.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.94.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 8,357 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.66, for a total value of $824,501.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,602.06. The trade was a 23.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $2,225,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $914,617.92. This represents a 70.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,634 shares of company stock worth $3,470,491 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.