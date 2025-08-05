Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RH were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of RH by 607.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of RH by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $510.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $275.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.35.

Shares of RH opened at $217.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.16. RH has a 1-year low of $123.03 and a 1-year high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20. RH had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.71%. The firm had revenue of $813.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

