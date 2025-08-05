Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,003 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,752,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,136 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,094 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,544,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,153,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,292,000 after purchasing an additional 279,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,584,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,512,000 after purchasing an additional 817,099 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 140,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,656.70. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $116,715.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,021.80. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,749 shares of company stock worth $1,277,937. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

CYTK opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.64. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $59.39.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CYTK shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.