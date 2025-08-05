Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 9,357 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,000,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after buying an additional 560,641 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 22.0% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,707,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after buying an additional 58,206 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 59.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $570,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 225.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 577,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $6,612,500.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,284,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,275,877.68. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,462,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,808.96. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,190,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,086,546. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROIV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ROIV

About Roivant Sciences

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.