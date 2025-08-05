Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 9,582 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 198,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 5,302 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $51,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $854,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 213,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,683.66. The trade was a 88.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,005,302 shares of company stock valued at $544,851,748. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.07.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 481.74 and a beta of 0.74.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $260.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

