Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 70,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,085,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.67 and a beta of 1.95. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $46.48.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $141.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.76 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 228,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,463.04. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

