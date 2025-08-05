Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kadant were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kadant by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kadant by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KAI opened at $322.90 on Tuesday. Kadant Inc has a 1-year low of $281.30 and a 1-year high of $429.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.37. Kadant had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $255.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 15.14%.

Kadant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

