Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 1,585.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 10.4% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on Freshpet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Freshpet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.14.

Freshpet Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.77. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $164.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.81.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $264.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.75 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.