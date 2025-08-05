Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $79,050,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4,577.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,191,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,381,000 after buying an additional 2,144,302 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $61,390,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 6,336.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,609,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,890,000 after buying an additional 1,584,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,288,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,120,000 after buying an additional 1,293,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $6,021,722.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 705,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,682,598.84. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $1,250,000,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,138,926 shares of company stock worth $1,258,056,019. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Performance

CHWY stock opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03. Chewy has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CHWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 price target on shares of Chewy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

About Chewy

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

See Also

