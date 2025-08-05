Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Weatherford International by 141,810.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Weatherford International by 33.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 133,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 33,540 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Weatherford International by 37.0% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFRD stock opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.21. Weatherford International PLC has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $111.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.90. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 34.87% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Weatherford International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

WFRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

