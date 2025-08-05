Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.04 Million Stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 358,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,144,000 after buying an additional 141,400 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50,249.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 121,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,878,000 after buying an additional 121,101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,989,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 509,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,812,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of KRYS opened at $134.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.80. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.80 and a 52-week high of $207.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $96.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 13,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total value of $2,019,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,443,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,924,382.80. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,943. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRYS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.