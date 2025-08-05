Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Price Performance

Shares of THO opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.17 and its 200-day moving average is $86.45. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thor Industries

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.40 per share, with a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,560. This trade represents a 2.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THO has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Thor Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital set a $77.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on THO

Thor Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.