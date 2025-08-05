Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $646,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,544,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Cabot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. Cabot Corporation has a one year low of $70.40 and a one year high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.29 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 11.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.29%.

CBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

