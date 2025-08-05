Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.13 Million Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 801.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $224.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $312.56.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cfra set a $225.00 price target on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.43.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

