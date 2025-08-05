Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,865,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 60,177.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 113,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares during the last quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $16,250,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,557,000 after purchasing an additional 63,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,895,000 after purchasing an additional 55,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $253.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.06. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.10 and a 52-week high of $275.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.74 and its 200 day moving average is $214.38.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.50. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $613.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LFUS. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Baird R W lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

